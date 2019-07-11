BULMASH (Zimmer), Margarete E. Margarete E. (Zimmer) Bulmash died July 8, 2019 in Marietta, GA. Born November 19, 1936 to Jacob Zimmer and Elizabeth (Stambach) Zimmer in Strasbourg, France, she was a holocaust survivor along with her brother Fritz Zimmer (deceased, married to Inge Wexler). Margarete immigrated to the U.S. in 1958 where she met Jerome M. Bulmash (deceased) whom she subsequently married on July 23,1959. Margarete is survived by her three children: Mark (married to Lisbeth Jacobs), Nelson (married to Susan Perrotti) and Rebecca; and seven grandchildren: Reese Bulmash, Ariel Bulmash, Sophia Bulmash, Hannah Bulmash, Benjamin Bulmash, Brooke Bulmash and Grant Bulmash. She was educated in dietetics in Germany, and later at the University of Cincinnati. In her early career, she worked as a dietitian. For her next chapter, she worked in retail for an art gallery and as a manager for woman's clothing stores. From the 1990s, she worked as a realtor in Flint, Michigan and later in Marietta, Georgia. For the last twenty years of her life, Margarete parlayed her love of animals into launching a successful pet-sitting business. She was always generous and supportive of her family and friends and devoted her time as a wonderful parent and grandparent. She loved art, films and music. A memorial service will be held at a yet to be determined date in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure or the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 11, 2019