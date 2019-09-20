Services
BEASLEY, Margie Jean Celebration of Life for Mrs. Margie Jean Beasley will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, 11 AM at The City of Praise Church, 4280 Ben Hill Rd. College Park, GA. Dr. Ellery Freeman Sr., Pastor. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Milton Dallas and Bobby Beasley and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 10 AM. GUS THORNHILL'S FUNERAL HOME, INC. 404-768-2993
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 20, 2019
