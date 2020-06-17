Margie Stanfield

STANFIELD, Margie E. Margie E. Stanfield, 95, of Marietta, died May 27, 2020. Mrs. Stanfield had a career in education and was an elementary school teacher for 30 years. She was also an avid animal lover. Margie and her bright smile will be missed by all. A memorial service will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:30 AM, at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Atlanta Humane Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 17, 2020.