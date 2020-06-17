Margie Stanfield
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STANFIELD, Margie E. Margie E. Stanfield, 95, of Marietta, died May 27, 2020. Mrs. Stanfield had a career in education and was an elementary school teacher for 30 years. She was also an avid animal lover. Margie and her bright smile will be missed by all. A memorial service will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:30 AM, at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Atlanta Humane Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Memorial service
10:30 AM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
4048519900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved