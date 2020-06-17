Margie Stanfield

STANFIELD, Margie E. Margie E. Stanfield, 95, of Marietta, died May 27, 2020. Mrs. Stanfield had a career in education and was an elementary school teacher for 30 years. She was also an avid animal lover. Margie and her bright smile will be missed by all. A memorial service will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:30 AM, at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Atlanta Humane Society.