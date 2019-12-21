Services
Memorial Mass
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Clairmont Crest Senior Retirement Home Chapel
1315 McConnell Drive
Decatur, GA
Margie Thomson


1926 - 2019
Margie Thomson Obituary
THOMSON (KLEIN), Margie Ellen Margie Ellen Thomson-Koch was born May 11, 1926 in Joliet, IL to Lela Wolf Klein and Rudolph Leo Klein. She passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on December 18, 2019 with her children by her side. She was predeceased by her parents, first husband J. Richard Thomson, her second husband Albert E. Koch, her nephew Kevin Klein and only sibling her brother "Bud" Klein. She is survived by her loving children Karen Blackmon and Steve Thomson. Her two grandchildren Richard Taylor and Laren Blackmon who loved their Nana very much and also her sister-in-law and best friend Margie Klein, and she was Aunt to seven nieces and nephews who she loved like her own children. She graduated from Agnes Scott College in 1948. She loved to play bridge and had developed many friendships from the game. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church for over 48 years. She spent overthe last nine years living at Clairmont Crest retirement community, where she made so many friends. Margie donated her body Emory University School of Medicine. Both of her previous husbands also donated their bodies to the Schools of Medicine. Margie Thomson's life will be celebrated by a Catholic Memorial Mass at Clairmont Crest Senior Retirement Home Chapel at 2:00 PM Sunday, December 22, 2019 located at 1315 McConnell Drive, Decatur, GA 30033.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
