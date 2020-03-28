|
ULMAN, Margie Margie Ulman passed away on March 26, 2020 from the COVID-19 virus. Margie, a widow of Stanley, is survived by her son Cary Ulman his wife Sue, sons Jason Ulman, Ben Ulman and his wife, Jacqueline and son Graham. Additionally, daughter Jennifer Rickles and her husband Harvey, daughters Carley, Julia and Erica Montenegro and her husband Eric and son Nathaniel, granddaughter Samantha Alterman. Margie is also survived by her husband's brother Bernard (Bubba) Ulman. A graveside funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 29th at 11:00 AM at Arlington Memorial. The funeral is limited to family only. The funeral will be live streamed on Dressler's Facebook page at the start time of the funeral. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999. Donations may be sent to American Parkinson Disease Association or the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 28, 2020