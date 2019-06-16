GRIFFIN (Kennedy), Margo Elizabeth Margo Elizabeth Kennedy Griffin passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019 at East Cooper Medical Center in Mt. Pleasant, SC. She was born March 19, 1943 in Tifton, Georgia, daughter of the late Lawrence Lloyd Kennedy and Alberta Kuchs Kennedy. She was a member of Northwest Presbyterian Church. She modeled for Leon Fashion and J.P. Allen and was married to Thomas Spence Griffin. He died on March 19, 1991. She was the Dream Girl of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, Emory University, Atlanta. She graduated from Emory at Oxford and attended Emory University. She was an avid gardener, golfer, reader and was an advocate for wildlife. She was trained in classical music and was a member of Atlanta Country Club. She and her husband were the couple's club champions at El Niguel Country Club in Laguna Niguel, CA. She belonged to several bridge clubs. She is survived by two daughters and a son. Virginia Griffin Donnell of Long Beach, CA, Victoria Griffin Neumann of Plano, TX and Thomas Spence Griffin of Charleston, SC, and nine grandchildren. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. and have a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Wildlife Federation, 11100 Wildlife Center Dr., Reston, VA 20190, www.nwf.org. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary