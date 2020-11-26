NASH, Margrit W.



Margrit W. Nash, of Atlanta, died on Nov. 21, 2020, at age 83.



Margrit was born in Hamburg, Germany, on Sept. 5, 1937. She attended school there and in Belgium. She married and moved to London, then to Atlanta in 1967. Margrit held several roles in hotel management in Atlanta. She also was a leader of bus tours for Europeans traveling in the USA.



A world traveler, Margrit loved the symphony and Atlanta theater. She was involved for over 20 years in the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Atlanta and The Mountain.



Margrit is survived by son, Martin Nash, daughter, Helen Nash, and grandson, Princeton.



Margrit's body will be cremated, with a memorial service held in 2021. If you would like to recognize her memory, please give to the ASPCA, Humane Society or other animal rescue group.



