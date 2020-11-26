1/1
Margrit Nash
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margrit's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NASH, Margrit W.

Margrit W. Nash, of Atlanta, died on Nov. 21, 2020, at age 83.

Margrit was born in Hamburg, Germany, on Sept. 5, 1937. She attended school there and in Belgium. She married and moved to London, then to Atlanta in 1967. Margrit held several roles in hotel management in Atlanta. She also was a leader of bus tours for Europeans traveling in the USA.

A world traveler, Margrit loved the symphony and Atlanta theater. She was involved for over 20 years in the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Atlanta and The Mountain.

Margrit is survived by son, Martin Nash, daughter, Helen Nash, and grandson, Princeton.

Margrit's body will be cremated, with a memorial service held in 2021. If you would like to recognize her memory, please give to the ASPCA, Humane Society or other animal rescue group.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved