BULLARD (SUBLETTE), Marguerite Marguerite Sublette Bullard, 88, of Carroll County, GA, formerly of Sandy Springs, GA, passed away to be with her Lord on May 10, 2020. She was the daughter of the late William Sublette of Kansas City, MO, and Wilma Smith Sublette of Oxford, MS, and the sister of the late Russell Sublette of Jefferson City, MO. Marguerite was a member of the Cathedral of St. Phillip in Atlanta, GA where she also served on the flower committee. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Gerald F. Bullard (Jerry). They enjoyed traveling, gardening, and spending time with their granddaughters, Sydney and Ella. Marguerite was a long-time resident of North Fulton County and was loved by co-workers and clients during a 40+ year career in real estate sales with Spratlin, Harry Norman and ReMax. She was a lifetime member of the million-dollar club, retiring as Realtor Emeritus in 2010. Marguerite was also predeceased by her beloved daughter, Melissa, and in addition to her granddaughters is survived by her son, Matthew (Matt) and her daughter-in-law, Cynthia Gibson Bullard, of Douglasville, GA, and many nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held at a later date in Kansas City, Missouri at Forrest Hill-Calvary Cemetery. To send condolences to the family, visit our website, www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com J. Collins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in charge of the arrangements
