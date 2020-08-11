1/1
Marguerite Eudy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marguerite's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EUDY (TYE), Marguerite "Carolyn" Marguerite "Carolyn" Eudy (nee Tye) passed away peacefully at home on August 6, 2020, in Woodstock, GA at the age of 88. Carolyn is survived by her daughter Barbara Hurt, of Marietta, GA and her grandson Charles Hurt, of Asheville, NC. She was preceded in death by her son, Frank Tillman Eudy, of Roswell, GA and her brother Frank "Wade" Tye of Jacksonville, FL. Carolyn was born on May 13, 1932 in Americus, GA to Margurite Watkins and Leonidas "Frank" Tye. After moving to Chamblee, Carolyn spent the majority of her life providing solely for her children, Frank and Barbara, to which her greatest joy was their love and companionship. She retired to Woodstock, GA where she spent her remaining years in the company of her loving cat, Sassy, and later her cat, Theo. No service was requested. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to My Sister's House of the Atlanta Mission. Or volunteer at your local pet shelter.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved