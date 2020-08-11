Marguerite Eudy

EUDY (TYE), Marguerite "Carolyn" Marguerite "Carolyn" Eudy (nee Tye) passed away peacefully at home on August 6, 2020, in Woodstock, GA at the age of 88. Carolyn is survived by her daughter Barbara Hurt, of Marietta, GA and her grandson Charles Hurt, of Asheville, NC. She was preceded in death by her son, Frank Tillman Eudy, of Roswell, GA and her brother Frank "Wade" Tye of Jacksonville, FL. Carolyn was born on May 13, 1932 in Americus, GA to Margurite Watkins and Leonidas "Frank" Tye. After moving to Chamblee, Carolyn spent the majority of her life providing solely for her children, Frank and Barbara, to which her greatest joy was their love and companionship. She retired to Woodstock, GA where she spent her remaining years in the company of her loving cat, Sassy, and later her cat, Theo. No service was requested. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to My Sister's House of the Atlanta Mission. Or volunteer at your local pet shelter.