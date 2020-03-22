Services
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
Marguerite McCauley Obituary
MCCAULEY-PEELER-DAILEY, Marguerite Marguerite (Peggy) McCauley-Peeler-Dailey, 93 born in Boston, MA 1926, passed March, 16, 2020 surrounded in love by her family. She was preceded by her parents, Arthur Cornelius McCauley and Madeline Audrey Sullivan-McCauley, her brother, Arthur McCauley, grandson Matthew Stephen McCauley, her 1st husband Roy Peeler, her 2nd husband Dr. Charles Dailey, her beloved son-in-law Dion Patrick DunLany, sisters-in-law Helen McCauley, Kathleen (Chickie) McCauley and life-long friend, Virginia (Ginny) Davidson and devoted friend Arthur Sacco. She is survived by: her brother Martin Daniel McCauley Sr., her children Martin Roy Peeler his wife Nancy, Marguerite Anne Peeler-DunLany, Stephen Patrick McCauley his wife Deborah, six loving granddaughters, great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and innumerable friends. She was a stunningly beautiful, elegant and gracious woman her whole life. She will be most remembered for her kindness and generosity to friends and strangers alike. She was an ardent student of Irish culture, history, music, language and in particular the Irish Literary Revival. She will be missed by all those fortunate enough to have known her. In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to International Hearing Dog Inc., 5901 E. 89th Avenue, Henderson, Colorado 80640. For additional information and the online guestbook please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 22, 2020
