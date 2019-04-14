BURRELL, Maria Maria Annette Earl Burrell was born on July 25, 1961 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Joseph Wesley and Esther Mae Jackson Earl. She attended St. Joseph's High School and Frederick Douglass High School, graduating in 1979. She attended Spelman College, graduating in 1983 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. Maria always knew she wanted to be a teacher, and so she furthered her education earning her Master's in English from Clark Atlanta University formally Atlanta University in 1991. For many years, Maria taught at Summit School in Winston Salem, North Carolina and at St. Raymond's of Penafort Catholic School in Philadelphia. She leaves to cherish her memory: her husband, Gregory Thomas Burrell of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; children, Jordan Burrell of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Morgan Burrell of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; step-daughter, Mercedes Thurston (Timothy) of Washington, D.C.; brother, Shelly W. Earl of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; sister, Francine Earl Wright of Atlanta, Georgia; nephew, Randall Wright of Atlanta, Georgia; lifelong friends, Sheree Turner of Atlanta, Georgia, Adrienne Oliver of Stockbridge, Georgia, Ann Drummer of Atlanta, Georgia, Laventris Woods of Atlanta, Georgia; and a host of cousins and friends. Her second and local Georgia services will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00AM at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur GA. There will be a Viewing/Visitation at the South Dekalb Chapel on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 2pm-8pm. The family will be receiving friends during the Family Hour from 6-8pm. She will be laid to rest at Westview Cemetery-1680 Westview Dr SW, Atlanta, GA. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com for more info. (404)241-5656 Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary