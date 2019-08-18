|
DEMOS (SPELL), Maria Maria Spell Demos fell asleep in the Lord on August 16, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Maria was born on December 1, 1962 in Charleston, SC. After graduating from the College of Charleston in 1985, Maria moved to Atlanta, GA where she began her career in pension plan administration. An avid volunteer at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Atlanta, she served as a youth advisor, established the St. Agatha Support Squad for women battling breast cancer, and served as a board member of the Annunciation Day School. Beyond these activities, Maria's lasting legacy was her devotion to family. A loving wife and mother, Maria is survived by husband Nick, children Johnny and Eleni, parents Harry and Lucy Spell of Charleston, SC, sister Georgia Kliossis of Charleston, SC and brother Harry (Dena) Spell, Jr. of Atlanta, GA, and numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren who will miss her greatly. Funeral Services will be at 11 AM on Aug. 20 at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2500 Clairmont Rd. in Atlanta. Family will receive guests 5 PM 8 PM on Aug. 19 at H. M. Patterson Oglethorpe Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Rd. N.E. in Atlanta. Prayer service will be at 7 PM. The Contributions in memory of Maria may be made to the Annunciation Day School, 2500 Clairmont Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30329. May her memory be eternal.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 18, 2019