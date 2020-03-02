Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Maria Nolan


1936 - 2020
Maria Nolan Obituary
NOLAN, Maria del Pilar Maria del Pilar Comas Nolan, 84, of Suwanee, GA quietly passed from this life in her daughter's home on February 21, 2020, after a 12 year battle with Alzheimer's Disease that was complicated by a respiratory infection. A memorial service will be held in honor of Mrs. Nolan on Saturday, March 7, at 2 PM, in the chapel of A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home, in Decatur, GA. The family will receive friends from 12 2 PM prior to the service.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 2, 2020
