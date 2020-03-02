|
|
NOLAN, Maria del Pilar Maria del Pilar Comas Nolan, 84, of Suwanee, GA quietly passed from this life in her daughter's home on February 21, 2020, after a 12 year battle with Alzheimer's Disease that was complicated by a respiratory infection. A memorial service will be held in honor of Mrs. Nolan on Saturday, March 7, at 2 PM, in the chapel of A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home, in Decatur, GA. The family will receive friends from 12 2 PM prior to the service.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 2, 2020