RIVERO SORIANO, M.D., Maria de Jesus Maria de Jesus Rivero Soriano, M.D., a retired pediatrician, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was 91, and a uniquely energetic and forceful presence loved and respected by her family, friends, and colleagues for a life defined by service to family, medicine, and faith. Dr. Soriano's career reflected both the support and sacrifice of her parents, Dario and Am elia Rivero, and her hard work and study to earn her medical degree in 1954 at the Universidad Nacional Aut?noma of Mexico City. She completed her internships and residency after marriage while she started her family, and moved to her adopted city of Atlanta, Georgia. She and her husband, Rafael Jasso Soriano, who preceded her in death, raised four children, Alicia, Patricia, Ray, and Tish, who survive her, as well as five grandchildren, David, Brianna, Raechel, Joe, and Rafael, and three great-grandchildren, Sophia, Ellie, and Grayson. For over 50 years, Dr. Soriano was a dedicated pediatrician first at St. Joseph's Infirmary in downtown Atlanta, and later at Piedmont Hospital in midtown Atlanta, where she was a resident pediatrician, and later opened her private practice. She served as the beloved pediatrician of countless children who even after they became young adults wanted to continue as her patient. Her office was decorated with hundreds of photos of her patients, and her children remember fondly accompanying her to visit the new born babies in the hospital nursery. Dr. Soriano was particularly fond of babies, and missed her practice long after her well-deserved retirement. She was a founding parishioner of All Saints Catholic Church when it was established in Dunwoody and where she made many friendships. She served as a Eucharistic Minister, and participated in two trips to the Holy Land, and to Ireland sponsored by the church. In her spare time, she enjoyed music, theater, and traveling particularly to Walt Disney World with her family, numerous trips to Europe, and pediatric conventions in the US. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 6 to 8 pm at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. A funeral mass will be celebrated in her memory on Thursday, August 1, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mt. Vernon Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338, followed by a reception and burial. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in her memory to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 28, 2019