BACCUS, Marian Marian Armstrong Baccus, age 96 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Monroe. Interment will follow at Westlawn Memorial Cemetery. Marian was a member of First United Methodist Church of Monroe for 73 years, where she was a Sunday School Teacher, youth leader, member of the United Methodist Women and organizer of the Banner Sunday School Class in the late 1940's. She was co-owner of Styles by Barry and payroll supervisor for Carwood Manufacturing Company. She was also a member of the Pilot Club and Garden Club. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Marian was the daughter of the late Martin & Mattie Lou Green Armstrong, Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years Pat Baccus in 2002. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law: Pam & Bill Parrish of Monroe; grandson: Cole Parrish of Athens; sister-in-law: Joyce Tomlin of Huntsville, AL; nephews: Barry Armstrong of Monroe, Chris Armstrong of Monroe, Jack & Mary Beth Armstrong of Monroe, Brett & Amy Tomlin of Huntsville, AL; niece: Dawn Tomlin of Huntsville, AL and several cousins and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church's United Methodist Women's Ministry; Music Ministry; or Youth & Children's Ministry, 400 South Broad Street, Monroe, Ga 30655. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM 6:00 PM on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 17, 2019