BANKS, Marian Funeral services for Marian Denise Billingslea Banks of Birmingham, AL formerly of Atlanta will be held Wednesday June 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Lincoln Cemetery Chapel, 2275 Joseph Boone Blvd., Atlanta, GA with the Rev. James R. Ephraim officiating. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery.The family will receive friends this evening (Tuesday) at the Chapel from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM. She is sirvived by a devoted husband, Lathia Paul Banks, Jr.; loving sisters, Belinda, Shyronda(SHY) , Alethea and Alysia; niece, Epiphany Harres; a special aunt, Judy Riley; sister-in-law, Stephanie Banks; her beloved cat, Dale; and many relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 1572 Hardee Street, NE #28B at 10:00 AM Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Ave., (404) 371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 4, 2019
