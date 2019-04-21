|
SHIVERS, Dr. Marian C. Dr. Marian C. Shivers of Atlanta, passed away suddenly on Apr. 15, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wed., Apr. 24, 2019 at 11am at St. Paul of The Cross Catholic Church, 551 Harwell Rd., NW; Atlanta, GA. (30318). Her body will lie instate from 10:00 until 10:45. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Church , starting at 10:30 on the day of Service. Interment: Lincoln Cemetery. Marian, a native Atlantan, graduated from D. T. Howard H. S. Class of 1961 and Spelman College, Class of 1965. She retired as a College Administrator from Woodland Community College, in CA where she resided for several years. Marian is survived by her sister, Dr. Jacquelyn S. Daniel; brother-in law Mr. John (Jack) Stocks; special niece Ms. Bernita L. Daniel and a host other relatives and friends. Tue., public viewing from 9:00 till 9:00 and family will receive friends starting at 6:00 til 7:30 at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Cascade Chapel , 1199 Utoy Springs Rd.; SW: Atlanta, GA. (30331) (404) 349 -3000 mbfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 21, 2019