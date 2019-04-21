Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian SHIVERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Marian C. SHIVERS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. Marian C. SHIVERS Obituary
SHIVERS, Dr. Marian C. Dr. Marian C. Shivers of Atlanta, passed away suddenly on Apr. 15, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wed., Apr. 24, 2019 at 11am at St. Paul of The Cross Catholic Church, 551 Harwell Rd., NW; Atlanta, GA. (30318). Her body will lie instate from 10:00 until 10:45. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Church , starting at 10:30 on the day of Service. Interment: Lincoln Cemetery. Marian, a native Atlantan, graduated from D. T. Howard H. S. Class of 1961 and Spelman College, Class of 1965. She retired as a College Administrator from Woodland Community College, in CA where she resided for several years. Marian is survived by her sister, Dr. Jacquelyn S. Daniel; brother-in law Mr. John (Jack) Stocks; special niece Ms. Bernita L. Daniel and a host other relatives and friends. Tue., public viewing from 9:00 till 9:00 and family will receive friends starting at 6:00 til 7:30 at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Cascade Chapel , 1199 Utoy Springs Rd.; SW: Atlanta, GA. (30331) (404) 349 -3000 mbfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now