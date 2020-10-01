Marian F. Harrison of Smyrna, GA passed away on September 29, 2020. She was 89. Marian was born in Nelson, GA. She graduated from Marietta High School and lived in Smyrna most of the rest of her life. She began her career at Life of Georgia as a secretary and later worked for Arbitration Forums. This led her to her final career accomplishment as a founding partner at Henning Mediation, where she retired at the age of 75.Marian was married to Paul L. Harrison Jr. They had two sons, Paul L. Harrison III and Michael E. Harrison. Marian is remembered by many as the neighborhood mom that always had a Toll House cookie, a warm smile, and a big hug. She was an avid gardener and took pride in maintaining her yard well into her eighties. Other hobbies included collecting and refinishing antiques, home decorating, and the joy of cooking. She was a diehard sports fan for all of the Atlanta based teams. She kept a special place in her heart for her favorite team, the Atlanta Braves.Marian was preceded in death by her husband Paul of 54 years, a son Michael, her parents Luke and Loraine Fields, and six siblings. She is survived in life by her son, Paul III and his wife Margaret Landrum Harrison of Buford, GA.Marian Harrison loved and adored her four grandchildren, Amy Harrison Rawls and husband Lewis of Flowery Branch, GA, Julie Harrison Richard and husband Andy of Flowery Branch, GA, Petty Officer 2nd Class Scott Michael Harrison, Naval Air Crewman Tactical Helicopter, and wife Erin of San Diego, CA, and Emily Grace Harrison, Buford, GA. Marian was a proud great-grandmother to five; Anna Grace Rawls, Jackson Andrew Richard, Laney Drew Richard, Charlie Gatling Rawls, and Samuel Harrison Richard.A graveside service will be held to honor Marian at Kennesaw Memorial Gardens on October 2 at 12 noon. To celebrate Marian and her love for the Braves, the family has requested those attending to wear red/blue or their favorite Braves apparel. A private celebration of life will be hosted by the family in their home in Buford, later in October. To support Marian's love of gardening you may send a potted plant that the family may share with others to serve as a remembrance of her love.