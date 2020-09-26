Marian McGaughey

Marian Mattison McGaughey, 92, of Decatur, peacefully went to Heaven on September 23, 2020. Born in Atlanta to John and Elizabeth Mattison on January 19, 1928, she grew up in Virginia-Highlands, attended North Avenue Presbyterian School and graduated from the University of Georgia in 1950. She married Roy Dorsey McGaughey, Jr. in 1951, moved into the Sagamore Hills neighborhood in DeKalb County, and together they reared four children. Mother took care of her wheelchair-bound husband while operating a construction estimating business. She loved Atlanta history, taking pictures, her pets, music, the Braves, her church, hosting the annual Thanksgiving family gathering and cherishing her home and family. The highlight of her life was a trip to the Holy Land in 1990.Her children are Margaret, Roy (deceased), David (Sheila) and Tim (Paige). She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, John and Barbara Mattison; eight beloved grandchildren: Marianne Lattimore (John), Jamie Walters, Valhalla Shapiro (Nate), Noel Komuda (Pawel), Marshall McGaughey (Josseline), Anne McGaughey, Clare McGaughey and Hudson McGaughey; and six wonderful great-grandchildren: Carrie and Jenny Lattimore, Andrzej and Evelyn Komuda, and Patrick and Phillip McGaughey.A visitation will be held Saturday 3:00 PM ? 4:00 PM at Floral Hills Funeral Home, with a family-only and live-streamed funeral service at North Avenue Presbyterian Church on Sunday at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to North Avenue Presbyterian Church, 607 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, Georgia 30308.