WILCOXSON, Marian Celebration of life services for Mrs. Marian Wilcoxson will be held Monday, February 17, 2020, 11 AM, at Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Rd., Stone Mountain, GA, her remains will lie instate at 10 AM until the our of service. Burial at Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Visitation Sunday, February 16, 2020, 12 - 5 PM, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons, Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA., 30034. 404-241-5656. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 15, 2020