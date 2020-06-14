BARNHILL (MATHEWS), Marianna Ms. Marianna Mathews Barnhill, age 73, of Dallas, Georgia passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was born August 14, 1946 in Quitman, Georgia, the daughter of the late David Philip Mathews, Sr. and the late Joan McPhail Mathews. She worked for and retired from Equifax as a data processor. Ms. Barnhill loved gardening and making flower arrangements. She enjoyed working crossword and jigsaw puzzles. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Michael Scott Barnhill and Nancy "Grandma Nancy" Henson. Ms. Barnhill is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Blair A. Daniels of Dallas, Georgia; her brother and sister-in-law, David Philip Mathews, Jr. (Judy C.) of Douglasville; grandchildren, Brandi Michelle Kline, Michael Jacob Kline (Leeanne), David Scott Kline, Christy Barnhill Penny (Kevin), Scotty Barnhill (Ashli); four great-grandchildren; niece and nephew, Stephanie Mathews Carter of Hiram and Randy Mathews of Milton; and many friends and extended family also survive. According to Ms. Barnhill's wishes, she will be cremated and a private family service will be held later. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 14, 2020.