DILLARD, Marianne Marianne McWilliams Dillard passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019 with her family by her side. Marianne was born on April 19, 1931. She graduated from East Nashville High, and earned a degree in Early Childhood Education from Oglethorpe University in Atlanta. A native of Nashville, TN, Marianne moved with her parents to Atlanta after high school and resided in the Atlanta mid-town area. She's been a resident of Sandy Springs for the past 53 years. Marianne enjoyed scrapbooking and traveling with her family. She was a member of the North Springs Garden Club and worked part-time for Hallmark after raising a family. Marianne has been an active member of North Springs UMC for the past 52 years. She was part of the Women of North Springs fellowship group. In earlier years, she was active in the Women's Society of Christian Service. Marianne is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Joseph Bluford Dillard; and her parents Ewing and Mary Elizabeth McWilliams. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Terry and Beth Dillard Blalock; Tim and Joanne Dillard Morrow. Two granddaughters, Julie Anne Morrow, and Jennifer Lauren Morrow also survived. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 1:00PM at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, Sandy Springs with visitation to follow after the service. Rev. Dana Overton-Garrett will be officiating. Interment will be in Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to: North Springs United Methodist Church 7770 Roswell Rd, NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30350. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary