FLINT, Marianne Marianne Schachne Flint was born February 26, 1927 in Columbus, OH, and passed away at home in Sandy Springs, GA on June 5, 2019 at ninety-two years of age. She was preceded in death by her parents Doris Gertrude (Williams) Schachne and Richard Schachne, Jr. Marianne grew up in Chillicothe, OH and graduated from Chillicothe High School. She then attended Miami University, Oxford, OH, and The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH. She married G. Ross Flint on May 20, 1950. They recently celebrated sixty-nine years of marriage. In addition to her husband, Marianne is survived by three children: Ellen Flint Baubles and husband Don, of Auburn, AL, Christine Flint of Sandy Springs, GA and Richard Flint and partner Gene Caraturo of Roswell, GA; three grandsons: Flint Baubles and wife Lindsee, of Auburn, AL, Joseph Baubles of Austin, TX, and Peter Baubles and wife Amanda, of Marietta, GA; and seven great-grandchildren: Ryan, Alana, Alexus, Collin, McCarlee, Jace and Camelia. She is also survived by her step-sister Sally Counts Turner of New York; and cousins: Anne Schachne Knouse and Sarah Schachne Smith of Florida, Carolyn Schachne Riky of New York and Martha Schachne Laughon of Virginia. Per Marianne's wishes, there will be no viewing nor formal church service. There will be a graveside service Tuesday, June 11, at 11:30am at Grandview Cemetery, Chillicothe, OH, conducted by family friend Father David Schilder. She will be buried with the ashes of her beloved dog, Mike, who died several years ago. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Atlanta Humane Society, 981 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30318 or to www.AtlantaHumane.org