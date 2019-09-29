|
|
HALLE, Marianne H. Marianne Hedwig Halle, 93, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on Monday evening September 23, 2019, in the comfort of her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born on April 30, 1926 in Essen Germany. She was the widow of the late Claus Halle who spent his entire adult life with the Coca-Cola Company. Marianne is survived by many close friends that she considered family, and she was family to them. Known as philanthropist, her love for animals encouraged her to establish a foundation to provide for the care, support and well-being of animals throughout the United States. Her generosity and passion to help went well beyond the many pet rescue organizations, and she supported schools, children clubs, Native Americans, police and military, cancer organizations, Special Olympics, American Red Cross, Salvation Army, and Meals on Wheels; to name a few. Marianne wished to express her utmost gratitude and appreciation for the care provided by her loyal and trusted caretakers and chefs George and Lydia Schubert who were with her for 30 years, and her nursing staff and caregivers; Lee Webb, Kathleen Houston, Rose Davy, and Raynell Johnson. Services celebrating her wonderful life will be private.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 29, 2019