Services A. E. Carter Funeral Home 1670 Atlanta Highway Madison , GA 30650-2078 (706) 752-1790 Memorial service 2:00 PM Apalachee United Methodist Church

SHOCKLEY, Ph.D., Marianne
1975 - 2019

1975 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers SHOCKLEY, Ph.D., Marianne "A candle burning at both ends burns brightest, but it cannot last the night." - Joseph T. Shockley Marianne Clopton Shockley, Ph. D., of Apalachee, Georgia passed from this earthly dimension on Sunday, March 12, 2019. She was the third child and second daughter of Drs. John & Sandra Shockley, also residents of Apalachee. Marianne and her elder sister, Suzanne (Mrs. Eric) Hendricks of Soperton, Georgia shared the same birthday of August 14th, though Marianne was five years younger. Their paternal uncle Colonel Peter S. Shockley, Ret., formerly of Alexandria, Virginia, also shared the ubiquitous August 14th birthday. Before joining the faculty of the Entomology Department at the University of Georgia, Dr. Shockley received her Doctorate of Philosophy from UGA in 2009. While in Athens, she was responsible for a great number of the Entomology Department's Community Outreach projects, which included speaking to primary, elementary and middle school students throughout the area about the importance of pollinators such as bees and fruit flies, the viability of insects as a food source, and the value of insects and arachnids in supporting human life on our planet. For more than a decade, Dr. Shockley planned, organized, and taught UGA's summer educational program affectionately known as Bug Camp. Depending upon the local interest, three to six camps could be offered each summer, with Dr. Shockley at the helm of each and every classroom lesson and field trip. Utilizing the University's satellite campuses in tropical locales, such as Ecuador, Dr. Shockley also guided remote expeditions for graduate students, as well as undergrads. Butterflies were always a treasured find, although exotic reptiles were glimpsed on multiple occasions. Dr. Shockley's favorite professional activity, though, was introducing folks to recipes which included insects such as crickets and mealworms. Many a young camper or Entomology student will long remember their first taste of rice cereal treats prepared with freeze-dried crickets, or ChexMix including roasted mealworms. Dr. Shockley published in numerous academic journals and also contributed to several books authored on the subject of edible insects. A speaking engagement in South Africa proved to be incredibly enlightening for the entomologist. There are scores of local populations on the continent that subsist primarily on insects and ground insect meal. She returned stateside more excited than ever about the role her beloved bugs could play in eliminating hunger and food shortages, yet simultaneously increasing protein levels for individuals with metabolic issues. Yet Marianne's favorite personal activity was spending time with her two children, Paul, age 17 and Nora, age 15, both high school students in Madison, Georgia. With the influence and guidance of their grandfather, affectionately known as Papa John, the young pair spent hours on horseback, gradually increasing their skill levels, so as to be able to compete in Georgia High School Rodeo Association events, such as heading & heeling for Paul and barrel racing for Nora. Marianne learned how to drive a 1 ton pick-up truck, pulling a 26 foot horse trailer, on a recent rodeo trip to Alabama. There was no activity too small nor too large for Marianne to organize around her two beloved babies. At Apalachee United Methodist Church, where she was a lifelong member, the trio were often found in Sunday School class, along with friends of the children. Years ago, Marianne's mother, lovingly known as Nee-Nee, began the tradition of preparing a home-cooked Sunday noon meal for the burgeoning class of Bible scholars. Paul and Nora were also vital team members of their mother's Bug Camps. Before they reached double-digit ages, either child could identify the species of ant crawling around their cousin's swimming pool or spider sunning itself on the window sills of their grandparents legendary back porch. They also assisted their mother, in later years, on local field trips and exhibitions. It was not unusual for the little family to take a weekend beach trip to Folly Beach or Sullivan's Island, South Carolina. In addition to her birthday sister Suzanne, Marianne leaves behind one brother, S. Reid Shockley of Apalachee, and younger sister, Ayla (Mrs. Richard) Crippen of Atlanta. Her nieces and nephews - Miranda, Hailey and JT Hendricks, Jack and Dash Crippen, will forever remember their Aunt Marianne as being jovial and full of light and laughter. A multitude of aunts, uncles and cousins will also remember Marianne's bug obsession and joie de vivre. The faculty, staff, former and current students of entomology classes will never forget Dr. Shockley adventurous spirit and willingness to help others. Her innumerable friends from high school, college and the professional community will treasure receiving her ceaseless smiles. Dr. Marianne Shockley's memorial service will be held on Friday, May 17th, 2019 at Apalachee United Methodist Church, beginning at 2pm. The family wishes to extend their deepest and sincerest gratitude to everyone who has stopped by the family home of Hylea, many bearing gifts of food and/or paper products. All have expressed a desire to assist Marianne's children as they grieve the untimely loss of their loving and beautiful mother. A GoFundMe page has been set up for those wishing to donate to the "Celebration of Life of Marianne Shockley". https://www.gofundme.com/f/marianneshockley Donations can also be made to the Apalachee United Methodist Church, in honor and memory of Marianne. These can be mailed to Hazel Nicholson, 1565 Apalachee Road, Madison, Georgia 30650. "She worked hard. She played harder. She loved hardest of all." - anonymous Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 16, 2019