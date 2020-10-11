DAVIDSON, Marie 1931-2020 After an extended illness Marie Davidson, a longtime resident and entrepreneur of the Atlanta area died Tuesday, Sept. 29, at her retirement home in Vero Beach, FL. Marie, born in south GA, moved to Atlanta to train as a nurse after graduating high school. She worked as a registered nurse for ten years before taking leave to start her family. Her love of children and a desire to return to work after the birth of her third child led her to open a child care center in Chamblee, GA. It was that love of children and tireless pursuit of a healthy enriching environment for their development that pushed her to build a chain of centers from GA to NC. Her reputation for excellence was lauded in the industry and she was regarded as one of the standard bearers in that profession. As her family grew Marie and her husband Dean moved to the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta into a historic home on West Paces Ferry Road where they would raise their children and live for the next 47 years. Over the 50 years of Marie's teaching and business career her compassion earned her the love and respect of thousands of children their parents and countless colleagues. Marie is survived by her husband Dean her four children Jerry, Carole, Alan and Dena and her beloved dog Katy. A memorial service will be held in Atlanta at a time and date to be determined.



