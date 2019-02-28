Services
Marie ETIENNE
ETIENNE, Marie J. Mrs. Marie J. Etienne, age 91, of Douglasville, formerly of Powder Springs, passed away February 18, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Anosius Etienne; son, Bruno Etienne and daughter, Mimerose Jean-Baptiste. Survive by children, Wilner Etienne, Marie Ariste, Eole Etienne, Garnel Etienne, Anosius Etienne; 11 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday March 2 at 10:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 4300 King Springs Rd SE, Smyrna, GA 30082. Father Brian Sheridan officiating. Interment will follow in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends between the hours of 4 until 8 PM Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 28, 2019
