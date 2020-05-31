FAAS, Marie W. Marie W. Faas age 97 passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020 in her Roswell, GA home. She was born in Hartford, CT on January 22, 1923 to the late Mary Josephine Guertin and Harry Franklin Wooldridge. Widow of Charles W. Faas, Jr., married for 65 years and Russell R. Weldon, married for 4 years, who died in WWII. She lived in West Islip, NY before retiring to Sapphire and Hendersonville, NC and finally to Roswell, GA. She spent retirement winters in Vero Beach, FL. After raising 7 children, Marie graduated in August of 1972, from Community Hospital at Glen Cove School of Practical Nursing. She worked as a floor nurse at the Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip. She was active and served on the hospital's Foundation Board and its Women's Guild. She was an avid sailor, tennis player and golfer (got her hole in one at Sapphire Lakes, NC). She was preceded by brothers, Homer F. Wooldridge (Ramona) and William R. Wooldridge (Bobbie) and sisters, Gertrude W. Sheley (Russ) and Elizabeth Coleman (Jack). She was predeceased by sons Peter, Jim, Harry, and Charles, III and a daughter, Mary Shea (husband Al). She leaves behind sons, John (wife Jeanne) and Tom (wife Vikki), and daughters-in-law, Marilyn, Carol, and Valerie. Marie also leaves behind 14 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. She will be remembered as an active participant and sharing many family stories with them at all family gatherings. A funeral mass is being planned at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Roswell GA. She will be buried in a family plot at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, in Babylon, NY.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store