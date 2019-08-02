Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Jackson Obituary
JACKSON, Marie Home Going Celebration for Ms. Marie Jackson, age 104, will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11 AM at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc. 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA. Viewing/Visitation TODAY, Friday, August 2, 2019 from 10 AM - 8 PM also at the funeral home. The family will be receiving friends from 6-7 PM for Family Hour. Her final resting place will be at Kennedy Memorial Gardens-2500 River Rd., Ellenwood, GA. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, (South Dekalb Chapel) (404)241-5656. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com to express condolences.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
Download Now