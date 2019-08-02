|
|
JACKSON, Marie Home Going Celebration for Ms. Marie Jackson, age 104, will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11 AM at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc. 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA. Viewing/Visitation TODAY, Friday, August 2, 2019 from 10 AM - 8 PM also at the funeral home. The family will be receiving friends from 6-7 PM for Family Hour. Her final resting place will be at Kennedy Memorial Gardens-2500 River Rd., Ellenwood, GA. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, (South Dekalb Chapel) (404)241-5656. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com to express condolences.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 2, 2019