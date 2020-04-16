|
MOORE, Marie Flowers Marie Flowers Moore, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. The family will hold a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Mrs. Moore was a member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in Grayson and retired from CandS Bank in Avondale Estates as a personal banker. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Ben Moore, Sr., and her son, Randy Moore. Mrs. Moore is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David B. "Rusty" Moore, Jr. and Annie Moore of Jasper, siblings, Ray Flowers of Stone Mountain, Mae and Herman Finnell of Fruithurst, AL, Ann and Bill Mewborn of Lilburn, 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 2246 Wisteria Drive, Snellville, GA 30078, 770-979-5010. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 16, 2020