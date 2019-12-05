|
MORGAN, Marie Sadler Profile of Marie Sadler Morgan: Marie Sadler was born in Honea Path, SC, on February 17, 1943, to Murray and Syble Sadler. She counted herself fortunate to have her older brother, John, to teach her everything from riding a bike to driving. She attended Furman University and graduated from the University of Georgia as a member of Phi Beta Kappa, with a degree in English. Marie married Gene Anthony Morgan October 29, 1966, in Honea Path. They raised three children in Atlanta and patiently spent countless hours ferrying kids to and from soccer, tennis, scouts, and other activities. Gene died from cancer in 1988, and Marie prepared herself to be the only parent for their three children by embarking on a new career in public health research, response, and practice at the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control (CDC ). Marie leaves behind numerous friends and family, including her brother, John H. Sadler, M.D. (Dawn), children Brian Morgan (Laura), Amanda Kerbrat (Gabe). and David Morgan (Gwen); niece Pat Stephenson (Greg) and nephew John M. Sadler (Miriam); great-nephews and great-nieces Jayne (Nathan) and Erik Steiger, John, Anne and William Sadler; grandchildren April and Opal Duffee, Chandler, Noah and Jonathan Morgan and Avery Savin. A memorial service will be held at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church (1790 LaVista Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329) on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 2 PM. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to make a donation to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, , or another . Portrait of Marie Sadler Morgan: Marie left her cancer-wracked body and her pain behind on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. All three of her children were by her side as she "finished her course" at home. Marie left on her own terms and achieved her goal as she avoided end-stage medical intervention and hospital stay during her final days. Those last hours included being read to by her children, in honor of the many, many hours she had read to them as children. Marie had long-term friendships with people in both professional and personal circles. Her closest friends in Atlanta knew her through her work as a freelance editor, as part of the "sewing group," or perhaps in the context of her dedication to the Sacristy at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church. Marie could and would strike up a heartfelt conversation with anyone, anywhere from the person standing in line with her to vote to a passing postal worker. From 1988 onward, Marie was employed as a scientific writer-editor at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The quality of her work and the ethics with which she provided results were legendary among her CDC peers and the several generations of medical officer trainees whom she mentored. She was a quiet leader and a patient and kind teacher. She was also a 30+ year member of the National American Medical Writers Association (AMWA), and an active member, past president, and frequent holder of other service positions in the Atlanta-based Southeastern Chapter of AMWA. When trying to paint a picture of Marie, what always comes to mind is a description from one of F. Scott Fitzgerald's short stories, in which he describes a character as being "only small on the outside."
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 5, 2019