PEPE, Marie Sophie Huper

Marie Sophie Huper Pepe, 98, of Atlanta, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Atlanta.

Marie was born on September 16, 1922 to Danish parents, William A. Huper and Ella Christine Schou in Wichita Falls, Texas. She graduated from State University of Iowa with a Ph.D. in art history. She married Charles William Pepe in Atlanta. Marie taught art history at Agnes Scott College from 1951 until her retirement in 1986. She was Charles A. Dana Professor of Art and head of the arts department.

Marie and Charlie traveled extensively often taking art students abroad for summer art history studies on location. She was a true art lover.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband Charlie, on November 7, 2007.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 3, 2020.
