SHAW, Marie Marie Olga Butts Shaw, 97, of Killen, passed away June 28, 2019, at her residence. She was a member of Harrison Chapel United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 3, from 12:00-2:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel with Brother Joshua Clayton and Cletus Tidwell officiating. Burial will be in Harrison Cemetery. Ms. Shaw was preceded in death by her beloved husband James Thomas Shaw and her parents Arthur D. Butts and Alice Marie Wynne Butts. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia and lived in that area until moving to Alabama. She retired from the U.S Probation Office where she worked with Judy McMurtrey Love. It was this friendship that caused the Shaws to move to Killen where they could be near their new family, the Cecil McMurtreys. She and Tom loved their new home where they forged close and lasting friendships with their neighbors and church family. Marie loved to travel and took many cruises with her husband. Although legally blind and disabled, she was always ready to go on trips and visits back to Georgia. Pallbearers will be Don Bufkin, Kevin Danley, Jeremy Grigsby, Joseph Laxson, Tristen McCravy, and Brian Veltri. Honorary pallbearers will be Newton Gribble, John Hawk, Tom McMurtrey, Larry Roberson, Don Scott, and Roy Self. A special thanks is given to John and Liz Hawk, Judy Love, Amy McMurtrey, and Robbie Nell Martin for the care they gave Marie and to Don and Peggy Scott for including Marie and Tom in their food ministry. Grateful appreciation is given to Alacare Hospice workers who cared for Marie throughout her extended illness and whom Marie considered to be her new friends. Marie Shaw was a special person with a discerning spirit that was a blessing to all who knew her. She will be missed. Greenhill Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 2, 2019