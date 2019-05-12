STRINGER, Marie Marie Clare Stringer passed away on April 30, 2019, in Kalu Yala, Panama in Central America. Born in Atlanta on January 21, 1985, Marie is the beloved daughter of Ken and Lola Stringer. She is also survived by her brothers, Ken Stringer and David Stringer, her sister- in-law, Courtney Stringer, her aunt, Genie Stringer, and her uncle, Karl Sander. Marie began her education at the Atlanta Speech School's Nursery Kindergarten and continued at The Westminster Schools where she graduated in 2003. Marie was a track athlete in high school and an All-American in both the weight and hammer throw, setting a Georgia state record in the hammer. Marie discovered new passions at the University of Georgia and graduated with a degree in Natural Resources, Recreation and Tourism. Marie was most passionate about working outdoors. One of her favorite jobs was leading zipline tours at North Georgia Canopy Tours, which inspired her to create her own zipline company. Marie pursued her life's passion in a beautiful Panamanian river valley hidden in the rainforest with her partner in life and love, Tyler Marlin. Marie was a key contributor to Kalu Yala, a village focused on sustainability and ecotourism. Marie and Tyler owned and operated Tres Brazos Outfitters, which provided outdoor adventure tours, and were in the process of building a world-class zipline course through the spectacular rainforest canopy. Marie was the embodiment of carpe diem, boldly living a life full of adventure, and she was the life of the party. Her bright outlook is best expressed by her catchphrase, "It's the best day of my life! Woooo!" Marie's fearless optimism inspired those around her to follow their dreams. A service of celebration honoring her life will be held at Northside United Methodist Church in Atlanta on May 15, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Following the memorial service, a reception will be held at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials for Marie may be made to Rainforest Trust at www.rainforesttrust.org. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 12, 2019