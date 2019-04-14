|
|
ADAMSON, Marilyn Mrs. Marilyn McClendon Adamson of Jonesboro passed away April 5, 2019. Marilyn was born in Stockbridge, GA on January 16, 1916 to parents Mary Ethel Connally McClendon and William Alva McClendon. She lived the majority of her life in Clayton County with her husband, Albert Ralph Adamson. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great- grandmother. She is survived by her son: Albert Ralph Adamson, II and wife Laurette, daughter: Miriam Adamson McClendon, grandchildren: Jenny Katherine Tidwell and husband Paul, Albert Ralph Adamson, III, Meg Adamson May, Sarah Elizabeth Willis, Donna Willis and Wendy Willis great- grandchildren: Arthur Gernt Bond, III, Joseph Gage Hadsell, Hailey Elizabeth Hadsell, Curry Julian May, III, McClendon Reeves May, Howard Hickman Tidwell, Graham Reeves Adamson, Miriam Ann Tidwell, Aaron Willis and Chandler Faulkner. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Glenn Gillstrap officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1 p.m.- 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to: Community Outreach In Action, Inc., P. O. Box 351, Jonesboro, GA 30237, phone: 678-756-8810, www.communityoutreachinaction.org. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc. Jones- boro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 14, 2019