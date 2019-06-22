AHRENHOLD, Marilyn Nichoson "Lyn" The family of Marilyn (Lyn) Nichoson Ahrenhold lost a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother on June 20, 2019 when she died at the age of 91. She was the wife of Henry Ahrenhold III of Huntcliff Summit retirement home in Sandy Springs, GA. She was the daughter of William Kenneth and Grace Evelyn Fowler Nichoson. Lyn was born in New Jersey on May 18, 1928 but her parents later moved to Manhasset, Long Island NY where she graduated from Manhasset High and later from Beaver College (now Arcadia University) near Philadelphia. Later in life, she obtained a Master's degree from Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, LA. Lyn's first teaching job was at the elementary school in East Williston, NY. She was married to Henry at the 250-year-old Dutch Reformed Church in Manhasset on March 24, 1951; they were married for 68 years but had known each other for 12 years before that as Lyn's Dad was Henry's Scoutmaster. Shortly after their wedding, Henry was assigned by the Army Reserve to serve in Korea. After a year in Korea, he was transferred to Okinawa and Lyn joined him there. Living in NY, NC, GA, LA, and back to GA, having four children to raise, and moving for Henry's paper industry career kept Lyn busy and happy. Lyn loved duplicate bridge, the PEO Sisterhood, and traveling to all the continents but Antarctica, and all over the USA. But her family was always Number One! Lyn's children are her daughters Peggy Gallagher (Kevin) of Atlanta; Wendy Susanne Ahrenhold (now deceased); Lindy Kneipp (Lee) of Chatham, LA; and son Henry Kenneth (Kent) Ahrenhold of Atlanta. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Courtney Toney (Josh) of Rayville, LA; Christopher Sanchez (Sarah Kathryn) of Oxford, MS; Henry Kenneth (Hunter) Ahrenhold Jr. of Atlanta; James Gallagher (Meghan) of New York City; Mary Ashlyn McLin (Chris) of Spring Hill, TN; Mary Grace Gallagher of Atlanta; Anderson Ahrenhold (Bronwyn, fiancee) of Atlanta; and Troy Prestridge (Mary Kathryn) of Pineville, LA; as well as five great grandchildren: Jackson and Jacob McLin, Twins Brooklyn and Channing Toney; and Maddie Claire Prestridge. Lyn was a member of Mt. Bethel Methodist in Marietta. Her body was donated to the Emory University Medical School; a memorial service will be held at a later time. Memorials may be sent to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation (www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org) or the ( ) in memory of Marilyn Ahrenhold. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary