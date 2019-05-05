BOWER, Marilyn Marilyn Bower, 85 years young of Alpharetta, GA passed 5/2/2019 at her home. Marilyn (Meme to her family) was born in Columbus, Ohio. She graduated from University High School in 1951. Attended Stephens College for 2 years and then graduated from Ohio State University. Instead of attending the 1955 Rose Bowl game between Ohio State and USC (Ohio State won of course), she and Daniel Bower got married. Dan and Marilyn lived in Charleston SC, Roanoke VA, St. Louis MO, Aurora, OH and Lincolnshire, IL. They finally landed in Atlanta, GA where with time they became empty nesters. Along the way, they raised 4 children, cared for multiple family pets and spent time traveling when Dan (Finally) retired. She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel Bower, her parents and a brother Wendell. She leaves behind her 4 children and their respective spouses, 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and her sister Suzanne. Marilyn was asked recently what she felt her accomplishments were. Her response was raising her children and swimming across Mullett Lake when she was a teenager. Marilyn enjoyed traveling, summers at Mullett Lake, MI, Huntcliff Garden Club, reading, photography and all the Holidays with her family. We will cherish her laugh, memories of holidays, vacation trips and the Ohio State football and basketball seasons. Her family would like to thank Senior Home Companion of GA staff who cared for Marilyn and Dan over the last few years for all their loving care and support. Our parents truly would not have been so successful in living their lives at the end without them. A fellowship service is scheduled for Wednesday, May 8, 2019 between 4:00 6:00 pm at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, 12050 Crabapple Rd, Roswell, GA 30075. The family requests that donations be made to the Topinabee Community Church, 5230 E. Numbers Rd., Topinabee, MI 49791. "If death could be seen as a beautiful clear lake, refreshing and buoyant, then when a consciousness moves towards its exit from a body there would be that delightful plunge and it would simply swim away." Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 5, 2019