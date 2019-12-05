|
CHRISTOPHER, Marilyn Jean With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of Marilyn Jean Christopher, 78, our beloved sister, aunt, partner and friend. Marilyn passed peacefully on November 27, 2019 following complications of dementia, which she had valiantly fought for years. Her smile would light-up the roomher laugh, like no other, richly filled with happiness. Marilyn was born in Pulaski, Tennessee to Paul Christopher and Nell Stigall. Nurtured by a loving family, community life, her love for all nature and animals, she developed her passion for teaching. She taught and retired from Fulton County Board of Education as Chair of the Physical Education Dept. at North Springs High School in Atlanta. Previous to this, she was on faculty of Sullins College of Bristol, VA & TN. Marilyn received her Master's Degree from the University of Tennessee. Her love of all things "Tennessee", Marilyn always considered "Pula" as her home. An animal activist, Marilyn was devoted to all feathered and furry friends. She and a neighbor once retained over twenty feral cats having them spayed/neutered. Her sweaters and coats became kitty beds. Marilyn is survived by her sister, Phyllis (Eugene) Childress, niece Leigh Ann (Richard) Holt, son Zach, niece Lori (Johnny) Herd, daughter Anna Grace, sons John Parker and Heath all of Pulaski, TN and her partner Harriet C. Barfield of Atlanta. Our gratitude to Trudy Penland of Hiawassee, GA and Veronica Mwangi of Atlanta for their dedication and caregiving skills and compassion. To Angel Companions of Atlanta, thank you for your many kindnesses. Words are not adequate to express gratitude to Season's Hospice of Atlanta/Cumming Facility. These folks are amazing, dedicated and talented people. A celebration of Marilyn's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the or to Memorial Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, PO Box 96684, Washington DC, 20090-6684. SweetGirl: We believe in AngelsSweet dreams to leave troubles far behindStars shining brightly around youSoft breezes whisper sweetly, "I Love You". Condolences may be sent to [email protected]
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 5, 2019