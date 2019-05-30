|
Marilyn "Mickey" Davis Mitchell was born on November 30, 1930 to Robert and Lou Davis in Atlanta, Georgia. She grew up in the old Fourth Ward neighborhood of Atlanta. She when to her heavenly home May 25, 2019. Visitation for Mrs. Mitchell will be held today at 12 until 7:00pm with Special Rituals at 5:00pm until 6:30pm at the funeral home. Her Celebration of Life will be held Friday May 31, 2019 at 11:00am at St Paul of The Cross Catholic Church, 551 Harwell Road, NW , Atlanta, GA 30318, with remains placed in state at 10:00am. Mrs. Marilyn Davis Mitchell leaves to cherish her memory: a loving daughter, Marilyn Mitchell Chapman (Dr. Chris Chapman); a son, Henry Mitchell III; a grandson, Chad Josiah Chapman; and loving relatives and friends. Goolsby Mortuary, Inc. 1375 Jonesboro Road, S.E., 404-588-0128
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 30, 2019