DICKSTEIN, Marilyn Eileen Marilyn Eileen Dickstein, age 73, of Tucker, Georgia passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, October 23rd at 11 AM at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, officiated by Rabbi Alexandria Shuval-Weiner and Rabbi Mark Kunis. Immediately proceeding burial, visitation will be at the home of Bruce and Hydi Kalmin. More information and an online guestbook can be found at www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Originally from Brooklyn, NY and the daughter of Hyman and Beatrice Steckles, she graduated from Erasmus High School and married Jerry Dickstein in 1974. They moved to Atlanta three years later and Marilyn was active as both an educational advocate and administrator in the Jewish community. Family always came first to her and her grandchildren were the light of her life. Survivors include Jerry Dickstein, husband, Shawn Dickstein, son, Hydi Kalmin, daughter, Bruce Kalmin, son-in-law, Ben Kalmin, grandson, and Noah Kalmin, grandson. Donations can be made to the American Kidney Fund or the Jewish Abilities Alliance. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 23, 2019