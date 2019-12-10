|
EPPS (Clement), Marilyn Marilyn Clement Epps, of Alpharetta, GA, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 1 PM, at the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 11 AM - 1 PM, at the funeral home. She was preceded in death by her father, R.E. Clement; mother, Edith Thomas and grandchild, Trevor Epps. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Wayne Epps; sons, Brent Epps and Jeremy Epps (Marilyn); brother, Jerry Clement (Kay); sister, Phyllis Sims; grandchildren, Elizabeth Epps, Jesse Epps, Haley Epps and great-grandchild, Brooklyn Gee. Her passions were animals; especially her dogs, spending time at her lake house and eating great food. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 10, 2019