KARLAN, Marilyn Kushman 87 of Canton, GA passed away on April 17, and was buried on April 19, with private funeral arrangements. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, Morton Karlan and son, Steven Karlan. Survivors include her daughter & son-in-law, Hiedi & Tim Weiss, son, Lewis Karlan, as well as 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Marilyn's life will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 5:00 p.m., at Temple Kehillat Chaim, 1145 Green Street, Roswell, GA. Marilyn's friends and family are invited to celebrate Marilyn. Donations in Memory of Marilyn can be sent to TKC
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019