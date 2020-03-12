Resources
MCMORROW, Marilyn Kay Marilyn Kay McMorrow 84, of Marietta, passed away March 3, 2020. She was born Feb. 11, 1936 in Bozeman, Montana to her late parents, Lester and Francis Young. When Marilyn was a young woman for a short time she worked for Montana State. Marilyn had a successful business career and worked for a company she truly loved for many years, Thrasher and Whitley until her retirement. Marilyn is survived by her 2 children, Kimberley Hoey and Richard Hoey. Marilyn was a very kind, compassionate, loving person. Everyone she met loved her kind and sweet personality. She was a wonderful and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend who will be truly missed. A memorial/celebration of life ceremony announcement will be soon to follow.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 12, 2020
