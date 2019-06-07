MOYNIHAN, Marilyn Pach Marilyn Pach Moynihan passed away on June 5, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Pell City, Alabama, on Saturday, June 8, 2019. The family will receive beginning at 10:00 am, CDT until shortly before Mass begins at 11:00 a.m. CDT. Mrs. Moynihan will be interred next to her late husband, Patrick J. Moynihan, at Forest Crest Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents, Marion and Clara (Hildebrant) Pach; her sister, Laura Jean (Pach) Roesling; and untimely, sons, Mark F.X. Moynihan and Brendan Patrick Moynihan. Mrs. Moynihan, the former Marilyn Ann Pach, was a native of Oakland, California. She was a proud third-generation Californian of German descent. In addition to excelling in her academic studies, she studied piano and watercolor painting, and graduated from Holy Names High School in Oakland, where she met many lifelong friends. She was a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, with a major in history. She became a stewardess with United Airlines, based in California and Denver in the early 1950's, and treasured her friendships with other "Clipped Wings" throughout her life. In 1953, on her parents' 30th wedding anniversary, she married Patrick John Moynihan, in Queens, New York. In 1966, the couple was relocated to Birmingham as a result of Mr. Moynihan's employment with the FBI, and they made Alabama 'home.'Her wisdom, kind example and laughter will be missed by her surviving children: Christopher, Daniel, Claire, and Stephen. She was adored and revered by Moynihan, McGuinness, and Roesling nieces and nephews from the east and west coasts. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and godchildren. The family is grateful for the care and kindness of Josephine Misaro, Mattie Hughey, Thelma Moore, and the caring professionals at Lincoln Family Practice. Those inclined to send memorials may wish to consider Holy Names High School, Oakland, California, General Scholarship Fund. "She openeth her mouth with wisdom; and in her tongue is the law of kindness." Proverbs 31:26 Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary