Marilyn Petersen

April 15, 1940 ? October 6, 2020She gracefully exited into eternity. Well done, good and faithful servant. [John 11:25?26] Jesus said to Martha: I am the resurrection and the life! Those who believe in me even though they will die ? they will live ? and everyone who lives and believes in me will NEVER DIE! Do you believe this? Yes, Lord. [John 14:2] Jesus said? In my father's house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would not have told you. I go and prepare a place for you?Preceded into eternity by her beloved husband, Jerry. Survived by Sons: Sammy (Colleen), Terry, Kris. Daughters: Mary Margaret, Karen. Sisters: Aunt Jane, Ferris, Roberta, Chavigny, Cecile, Mickey.Extended family: Aunt Sandi, Robbie (Memphis, River), Amanda and Dusty, (London, Troy)Honorable mention: Sam Pegram Jr.To Sunrise at Huntcliff Summit II and Aberdeen Place Hospice: ANGELS [James 5:16]