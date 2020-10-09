1/
Marilyn Petersen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PETERSEN, Marilyn Davis


April 15, 1940 ? October 6, 2020

She gracefully exited into eternity. Well done, good and faithful servant. [John 11:25?26] Jesus said to Martha: I am the resurrection and the life! Those who believe in me even though they will die ? they will live ? and everyone who lives and believes in me will NEVER DIE! Do you believe this? Yes, Lord. [John 14:2] Jesus said? In my father's house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would not have told you. I go and prepare a place for you?

Preceded into eternity by her beloved husband, Jerry. Survived by Sons: Sammy (Colleen), Terry, Kris. Daughters: Mary Margaret, Karen. Sisters: Aunt Jane, Ferris, Roberta, Chavigny, Cecile, Mickey.

Extended family: Aunt Sandi, Robbie (Memphis, River), Amanda and Dusty, (London, Troy)

Honorable mention: Sam Pegram Jr.

To Sunrise at Huntcliff Summit II and Aberdeen Place Hospice: ANGELS [James 5:16]



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved