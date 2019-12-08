Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Schmitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Schmitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Schmitz Obituary
SCHMITZ, Marilyn Marilyn Johnson Schmitz, age 88, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Akron, Ohio to the late William Augustus Johnson and Nellie Mae Dersey Johnson. After college, Marilyn married her late husband David Thomas Schmitz and they later moved to Atlanta where they raised their family of 5 children. Marilyn loved life and treasured time with her family and friends. She enjoyed sports and was an avid tennis player. She also enjoyed working with charities, especially the Assistance League of Atlanta (ALA). Marilyn is survived by her children and their spouses - David Terrence Schmitz (Janie), Mark Edward Schmitz (Beth), Janet Schmitz McKown (the late Gary McKown), Craig William Schmitz (Terri), and Kimberly Schmitz Reed (Lance), her 11 grandchildren and their spouses, and her 8 great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend our deep thanks and appreciation to the many care givers at Inspired Living, Longleaf Hospice, and Visiting Angels for their care and comfort. A service celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 2:00PM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 535 Rucker Road, Alpharetta, GA 30004. The family will receive visitors at the church reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marilyn's memory may be made to Longleaf Hospice & Palliative Care, 2310 Parklake Drive NE, Suite 325, Atlanta, GA 30345. Services provided by Advantage Funeral Home.k
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -