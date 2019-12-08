|
SCHMITZ, Marilyn Marilyn Johnson Schmitz, age 88, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Akron, Ohio to the late William Augustus Johnson and Nellie Mae Dersey Johnson. After college, Marilyn married her late husband David Thomas Schmitz and they later moved to Atlanta where they raised their family of 5 children. Marilyn loved life and treasured time with her family and friends. She enjoyed sports and was an avid tennis player. She also enjoyed working with charities, especially the Assistance League of Atlanta (ALA). Marilyn is survived by her children and their spouses - David Terrence Schmitz (Janie), Mark Edward Schmitz (Beth), Janet Schmitz McKown (the late Gary McKown), Craig William Schmitz (Terri), and Kimberly Schmitz Reed (Lance), her 11 grandchildren and their spouses, and her 8 great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend our deep thanks and appreciation to the many care givers at Inspired Living, Longleaf Hospice, and Visiting Angels for their care and comfort. A service celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 2:00PM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 535 Rucker Road, Alpharetta, GA 30004. The family will receive visitors at the church reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marilyn's memory may be made to Longleaf Hospice & Palliative Care, 2310 Parklake Drive NE, Suite 325, Atlanta, GA 30345. Services provided by Advantage Funeral Home.k
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 8, 2019