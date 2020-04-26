|
TEAL, Marilyn Moore Marilyn Moore Tealcherished for her infectious laugh, lively spirit, and vivacious personalitypassed peacefully in her home surrounded by family on April 22, 2020. A loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Marilyn lived a full, joyous life and touched family and friends alike with her vibrant, outgoing nature. Marilyn was born on November 16, 1946 to Hugh C. Moore and Dorothy E. Moore. With a career Air Force officer as a father, Marilyn called many places home as she came of age, but spent most of her high school years in London, England, where she enjoyed both the perks and challenges of being the daughter of the Base Commander. Marilyn graduated with a degree in education from the University of Georgia in 1968. It was at UGA that she met James (Jim) Teal, her college sweetheart and eventual husband. The couple wed on April 4, 1970, in Atlanta, Georgia, and settled in East Cobb in 1972. There, Jim and Marilyn found their church home at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, and raised their three children, Greg, Kelly, and Jeff. Marilyn loved to teach. As an educator, Marilyn impacted generations of students with her sense of humor and firm yet fun approach to learning. Even recently, she has been stopped regularly around town by former students of all ages to thank her for the positive influence she had on their childhood. Marilyn retired from Wood Acres Country Day School in 2012, where she devoted over 30 years to instilling the same love for learning and love for life into future generations. Traveling around the world, entertaining family with home-cooked meals, and working out with friends, Marilyn lived life to the fullest. Among the simpler pleasures in life, Marilyn loved music of all kinds, dancing, great restaurants, theater, and swimming in the ocean. Well-traveled as she was, the white sand beaches of Destin, Florida have always been Marilyn's favorite place. She visited the Gulf annually with her family from the time she was a toddler up until recently, when she could be found in the water with her adult children and walking the beach with her grandson. Marilyn is survived by her loyal husband of 50 years, Jim Teal, her sons, Greg Teal and Jeff Teal, her daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Sean Sullivan, and grandson, Luke Sullivan. She also leaves her brother, Hugh Moore, and sister, Gail Moore. Details of the memorial will be available at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2020