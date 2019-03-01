|
|
WATERS, Marilyn Marilyn Flanagan Waters, age 77, of Alpharetta, GA passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She is survived by her husband of fifty-eight years, Rev. John Waters, Alpharetta, GA; son, Mark and Deborah Waters, Jefferson, GA; grandchildren, Tyler Craig, Rachel Craig, Morgan Waters, all of Jefferson, GA; brother, George Flanagan, Lilburn, GA; sister, Delisa Flanagan Crawford, Portland, Oregon; nieces, Tracy Hunt, Longmont, CO, Tamara Flanagan, Buckhead, GA, Georgia Flanagan, Scottsdale, AZ; great niece Shannon Flanagan, Longmont, CO and Bella Flanagan, Scottsdale, AZ. Mrs. Waters was born February 15, 1942 in Albert Lea Minnesota. Mrs. Waters passed away after a long illness. She was a Christian counselor, a member of Alpharetta Church of God where she spent her life supporting her husband and service to others. Services will at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Faith Tabernacle Full Gospel Church in Clarkesville, GA with the Rev. C.A. Register officiating. Interment will follow at Amy's Creek Baptist Church, Cleveland, GA. The family will receive friends Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford, GA. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 1, 2019