BENNEKIN, Mario Alonzo Jacob Celebration Of Life Services for Mario Alonzo Jacob Bennekin of Stone Mountain, GA will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 1:00 PM at Allgood Road United Methodist Church 640 Allgood Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30083 with Rev. Dr. Theophilus J. Stanford. Visitation and The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Omega Service TODAY from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM at Allgood Road United Methodist Church. Interment Melwood Cemetery. Gregory B. Levett And Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. Avondale-Scottdale Chapel 351 N. Clarendon Ave. Scottdale, GA 30079 (404)294-5500.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 8, 2019