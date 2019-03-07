COSTELLO, Jr., Marion Eugene (1938-2019) M.E. Costello, 80, died at home on Saturday, March 2 surrounded by his wife, four sons and extended family and loved ones. He had been in declining health for several years after a bad fall. M.E. and his business partner and close friend, Ellison Thomas, formed The Arbor Company in 1984 to develop and operate senior living communities. The Atlanta-based company now operates more than 40 independent living, assisted living and memory care communities in 11 states. While President of Arbor, M.E. became the founder and president of the Senior Living Association of Georgia and the Assisted Living Federation of Georgia. He also served as Treasurer and Director of the Atlanta Botanical Garden and the Midtown Business Association. He was a longtime member of the Rotary Club of Atlanta and the Piedmont Driving Club. Marion Eugene Costello, Jr. was the son of Marion Eugene Costello and Winona Carrie Roberson Costello, born on March 17th, 1938 at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina. M.E. graduated with a degree in economics from the University of North Carolina, where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and a secret society, the Order of Gimghoul. After serving in the U.S. Navy, he earned his MBA at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. M.E.'s legacy continues to live on through his wife Lilla Calhoun Costello, from Savannah, to whom he was devoted for 43 years; and his four sons: Drew Olmstead (Susan) and George Olmstead (Kathy) of Atlanta; Jon Olmstead (Jill) of Washington, D.C.; and Lawton Costello (Sammar) of Atlanta. He and Lilla have five grandchildren: Lowell (who passed, at age 19, on December 16, 2018), Nate, Nick, Gigi and Julian. He was predeceased by his sister, Winnie Roberson Costello Hamer. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, John Hamer, of Southern Pines, N.C.; niece, Laurie Ann Hamer, of Raleigh; and nephew, Scott Hamer of Boston. A celebration of M.E.'s life will be held Friday, March 15, at the Piedmont Driving Club, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A more complete obituary will run in the Sunday paper. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests the Sierra Club, sierraclub.org or the Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, alzheimers.emory.edu. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary